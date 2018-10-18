Middle East And Africa Industrial Boilers Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Middle East and Africa Industrial Boilers Market was worth USD 1.43 billion in 2018and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13%, to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2023.

The development of ultra-mega power projects in emerging economies will drive the growth prospects for the global commercial boiler marketplace over the next few years. The use of new materials in biomass beds now not only increases the performance of the waste but additionally reduces the value of biomass boilers. Also, the distribution of oxygen in the boiler will enhance the performance and uniformity of combustion.

Regulations imposed by the foremost environmental regulatory bodies encourage numerous industries to check their emissions. As an end result, companies are implementing measures to generate energy with decreasing emissions. Measures towards strength optimization coupled with increasing adoption of energy efficient heating systems will propel the Industrial boilers market. In November 2015, European Union introduced Directive (European) 2015/2193 with an intention to reduce emissions from combustion devices.

The Industrial Boilers market is categorized by type, application, product, fuel type and region. Based on type, the market is categorized Fire Tube and Water Tube. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into Refineries, Primary Metal, Chemical, and Food. On basis of Product it is subjected into 301BHP-600BHP, 151BHP-300BHP, and 10BHP-150BHP and by Fuel type it is divided into Gas, Coal, and Oil.

On the basis of region, the Middle East and Africa Industrial Boilers market is categorized into Middle East and Africa. Some of the major players in Industrial Boilers market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), AC Boilers S.p.a. (Middle East and Africa), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Harbin Electric Group (China), IHI Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan), and Thermax Limited (India).

