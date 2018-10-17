Middle East And Africa Organic Beverage Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

The Middle-East and Africa region Organic Beverage Market is estimated to reach $15.07 billion with a CAGR of 13.59% by 2023 from $7.97 billion in 2018. Organic Beverage are recognised as beverage which do not contain synthetic pesticides, artificial flavours, colours, preservatives, growth hormones, and are not altered using genetic engineering techniques Middle-East and Africa is one the emerging market for Organic Beverage segment and interest towards consumption of organic produce have gained momentum over the years.

The growth of Organic Beverage in Middle-East and African Market is majorly driven by factors such as, modernising retail (supermarkets), increasing health-consciousness, and increase in expat population. Additionally, lifestyle disorder such as diabetes is widely spread in Middle-East which has diverted consumer’s attention towards adopting organic produce and hence accelerating demand for the product. The key restraints of the market are lack of consumer awareness about the product, high-cost, lack of government regulation, and limited distribution.

The Middle-East and Africa Organic Beverage Market is segmented based on Type and Distribution Channel. Based on type, the market is classified into Non-Dairy Beverage (Rice, Oats, and Soy), Coffee and Tea, Alcoholic Beverage (Beer and Wine), Soda and Soft Drinks, and other beverages. On the basis of Channel, the Middle-East and Africa region Organic Beverage is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Specialized Stores. Organic Coffee and Tea segment is leading the Middle-East and African Organic Beverage market.

The market has also been geographically segmented into Middle-East and Africa. The growth has been insignificant in many countries like Morocco, United Arab Emirates, and Ukraine, it has picked up in Israel and South Africa, among others.

The major companies dominating the Middle-East and Africa region Organic Beverage market are PepsiCo (USA), Coca-Cola (USA), Nestle (Switzerland), Starbucks (USA), Hain Celestial Group (USA), Danone (France), Tetley (UK), Tiv-Taam (Israel), Clover (South Africa), and Sainsbury (United Kingdom).

