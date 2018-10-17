IoT in Automobile Market Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Global Research Report 2023

Market Highlights:

IoT in Automobile Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2023. IoT in Automobile Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. IoT in Automobile Market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 According to Market Research Future Analysis, on the basis of offering, communication type, application and region. By offering, the market has been bifurcated into hardware, software, services. According to Market Research Future Analysis, IoT in Automobile Market has been valued at USD ~83 billion by 2022 growing with ~27% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2022.

The concept and a paradigm that considers pervasive presence in the environment of a variety of things or objects through a wireless and wired connections and unique addressing schemes are able to interact with each other and cooperate with other things or objects to create new applications.

Internet of Things rather IoT is known as a concept or a paradigm that considers pervasive presence in the environment of a variety of things or objects that through wireless and wired connections and unique addressing schemes are able to interact with each other and cooperate with other things or objects to create new applications. It is basically the wireless connectivity of physical devices to achieve efficiency, business growth and quality. Also, internet of things in the automotive industry is helping the industry to redefine and reinvent. The automotive IoT transition is evolving through four phases.

The key drivers for the growth of IoT in automobile market are real-time traffic and incident alerts, growing number of telematics mandates by various governments, and the growing demand for assisted & automated driving. The government funding for next generation vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure cars and the high consumer’s demand for smartphone features in cars. However, the concerns over security and privacy are hindering the growth of the IoT in automobile market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global IoT in the automobile market whereas Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2016-2022.

key players:

The key players of global Iot in the automobile market report include Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), TOMTOM N.V. (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.) ,Thales SA (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Google Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Audi AG (Germany) , Ford Motor Company (U.S.) and others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of communication type, the market can be segmented as in-vehicle, vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure. Out of these, in-vehicle accounted for the largest market share because it is used to provide accurate route information to a user while on road and also update the road-traffic controller with detailed information about the conditions on a road.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented infotainment, navigation and telematics. Out of these, infotainment accounted for the largest market share because of device integration, high-speed connectivity, intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that North-America accounted for the largest market share followed by Asia-Pacific region. The region is attributed to the share because of the boom in the ICT sector, the automotive sector, and the transportation sector which resulted in the emergence of the connected vehicle ecosystem and adoption of modern technologies.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace because countries such as India and China are investing huge amounts of money for developing the sector such as transportation.

