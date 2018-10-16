Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market is poised to register a value CAGR of 4.4% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2027

Recently Future Market Insights has presented value and volume analysis on various types of surface disinfectant chemicals along with their use in various industries across key regions in the globe in its new research publication titled “Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. This research publication covers weighted analysis on various key players participating in the global market for surface disinfectant chemicals. Key developments, trends, drivers and restraints also have been assessed and included in this comprehensive research report. A holistic angle of the global surface disinfectant chemicals market has been covered with a detailed market segmentation that covers every aspect of the market. Along with historical statistics of the market and the current scenario, future market projections of this market have been deduced for a period of ten years, starting from 2017 to 2027.

Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Segmental Acumen

The global market for surface disinfectant chemicals has been segmented by type, end use and by region.

By end use, the commercial and institutional segment is expected to grow at a higher pace in the coming years to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of the period of assessment. This end use segment is likely to provide high opportunities to various manufacturers of surface disinfectant chemicals during the assessment period 2017-2027. The domestic end use segment is second largest with respect to value and volume

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is highly lucrative for the growth of the market surface disinfectant chemicals in the years to come. The market for surface disinfectant chemicals in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is anticipated to dominate the global market with respect to high value and volume. By 2027, it is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 1.7 Bn. The surface disinfectant chemicals market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is projected to show high pace to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the period of assessment

By type, quaternary ammonium compounds segment is expected to lead the market with respect to value as it is estimated to reflect a valuation a little under US$ 2 Bn by the end of the assessment year. Halogens segment is expected to witness a higher volume generation in the coming years

Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Forecast Highlights

According to the extensive research study done on surface disinfectant chemicals market, the global market is estimated to grow at a steady pace in the years to follow. The global market for surface disinfectant chemicals market is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027 from a value of about US$ 2.8 Bn in 2017. It is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.4% during the period of assessment.

Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Dynamics Influencing the Overall Market Scenario

There are numerous aspects that influence the growth of the global market for surface disinfectant chemicals. Rising demand for surface disinfectant chemicals from food and beverage industries and food outlets, higher opportunity for growth in adoption from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising demand for surface disinfectant chemicals from the healthcare sector, new product launches, rising acquisitions taking place to strengthen product portfolio coupled with growing investments across regions, increasing expenditure in healthcare, expansion of food processing industry and number of food service chains and rising awareness for hygiene are driving the growth of the global surface disinfectant chemicals market.

Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on global surface disinfectant chemicals market includes detailed analysis on key players involved in surface disinfectant chemicals. To name a few companies, Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V, LANXESS AG, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, Solvay S.A., Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd., Arkema S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd., Olin Corporation, Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., Quat-Chem Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Airedale Chemical Company Limited and Belinka Perkemija, d.o.o.Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co., Ltd., are profiled in this research study.