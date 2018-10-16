Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market is estimated to reach 2,217 kilo tons by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024. Adhesives presently utilized in the automotive industry are generally synthetic in nature, with raw materials as acrylics, polyester resins, vinyl acetate monomer, amine based resins, epoxide resins, ethylene, and propylene and others. Nevertheless, major industry contributors are increasingly framing innovative products using renewable feedstock and bio-based. Sealants, which were conservatively acrylic-based or silicone, are also being advanced with innovative technologies and renewable feedstock to foster improved product properties. New technologies as multipurpose sealants and anchoring introduced by Sika AG own waterproof properties designed exactly for automotive applications.

Automotive Adhesive and Sealant Market growth has been principally driven by the high development in global automotive market over the past years. Adhesives and Sealants are most chosen because of their competence to reduce vibration and noise. Some of the most projecting adhesives and sealants are polyurethanes, acrylic, silicone, polyvinyl etc. Adhesives and Sealants are used in construction, and building, automotive transportation, woodwork and furniture, packaging, etc. A number of innovative chances are coming in this market. Increasing demand in the automotive market has amplified focus on Adhesives and Sealants. To serve this enlarged demand of Adhesives and Sealants, a number of new funds are being made by the raw materials suppliers.

The global automotive adhesive and sealants market has been categorized as application, type, and geography. Application segment is further bifurcated into BIW, UTH and power train, paint shop, assembly. Similarly type segment is again divided as epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber, PVC, silicones, hot melts. By geography, the global automotive adhesive and sealants is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players in the global automotive adhesive and sealants are Evonik Industries, BASF, DSM Inc., Henkel, 3M Inc., Avery Dennison, Bostik, AkzoNobel N.V., Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, H.B. Fuller & Co among others.

