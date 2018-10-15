Single Cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2017 – 2025

Single Cell Analysis Market: Introduction

Single cell analysis is majorly used in cellular biology for the study of transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics at a single cellular level. Due to the major differences observed in between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells, the single cell analysis will make it possible to discover various mechanisms which are not observed in a study of bulk cells population.

Market Dynami

Increasing single cell analysis applications in genomics, proteomics, epigenetic studies, and transcriptomics, will significantly propel the single cell analysis market growth. Moreover, the demand of single cell analysis for clinical trials is increasing at a significant rate. At present, nearly 1,300 clinical trials are in progress, and the single cell analysis acts as an effective diagnosis tool of various cancer types and infections such as hepatitis, Influenza, and HIV through immunology. According to a study by Cancer Research UK, more than 14.2 million worldwide cases were identified in 2012, out of which 8.2 million deaths were registered. Increasing incidences of cancer cases will give a significant boost to the growth of single cell analysis market.

Likewise, potential players operating in the pharmaceutical industry are investing hugely in the research and development (R&D) activities to assess various single cell analysis applications in stem cell transplant procedures to improve their success rates. Moreover, the introduction of several advanced devices which can enable easy proteomics and transcriptomic procedures will further trigger the adoption of single cell analysis operations.

The single cell analysis market is expected to restrain due to the high costs instruments used for this analysis procedures. The demand for analytical tools is increasing, which is significantly enhancing new technical advancements, which is leading to the development of high-end machinery. Due to the increasing need for accuracy, high sensitivity, and efficacy, the manufacturers in this sector are investing hugely in their product development activities, which will open some significant growth opportunities for the single cell analysis market.

By Product Type

The global single cell analysis market has been segmented by product into consumables and instruments. Consumables for single cell analysis market is expected to lead with prime share over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing frequent requirement of these products compared to instruments. The investment on the instruments is considered as a one-time investment. Some of the consumables used in the single cell analysis include reagents & kits, micro-consumables, etc. Among the consumables, the demand for reagents is expected to grow at a prime growth rate than micro-consumables, owing to their increasing consumption requirement in the cellular analysis operations.

By Technique Type

Single cell analysis through flow cytometry technique is expected to hold the largest market share of the overall market over the forecast period, owing to increasing usage in cellular analysis operations. This is majorly attributed by the favorable properties offered by this technique such as higher accuracy, efficiency, and sensitivity, when compared to other techniques.

By Application

Single cell analysis market for cancer application is expected to have the highest market share, primarily owing to its increasing use in the research & development on various types of cancers. This technique is majorly used in cancer genomics, majorly to identify the cancer-specific gene signatures.

By Region

North America single cell analysis market is projected to have the prime market share, majorly owing to increasing research & development activities, coupled with rising cancer cases and geriatric population. By the end of 2016, the cancer survivors in U.S. reached 15.5 million, and this is projected to reach 20.3 million by the end of 2026, according to the National Cancer Institute. Moreover, R&D investment in the biopharmaceutical industry reached US$ 90.0 billion in 2016, according to a report by PhRMA. This will give a significant boost to the growth of North America single cell analysis market over the projected period.

Asia Pacific single cell analysis market is predicted to have a second highest market share in the global market, primarily owing to increasing development activities in the healthcare sector, coupled with rising geriatric population, and cancer incidences. According to a report “Call for Action: Expanding cancer care for women in India, cancer among women in India was estimated over 0.7 million, while several cases were undetected or unreported.

Key players

Some of the potential players in the global single cell analysis market include WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Becton, Eppendorf AG, Fluidigm Corporation, NuGEN Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 10x Genomics, and Illumina, Inc. among several others.

According to the National Institute of Health, there were some rapid technology developments in the past few years, which permitted the development of detailed single cell genome and transcriptome analysis. Many prominent players operating in this market are focusing more on the development of new and innovative technologies, which will help the market growth on a rapid scale. For instance, in August 2018, Cytobank aimed to improve cytometrt informatics, and they are planning to start with immunotherapy.

