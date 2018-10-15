RFID Transponder Market Product Segment Analysis, Competitive Insights and Current Scenario till 2025

15th October 2018 – Global RFID Transponder Market is segmented into Application and Geographical region and is anticipated to grow positively in the upcoming years. Paper systems offer RFID Transponder Systems solutions for retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, pharmaceuticals, defense, supply chain management, access control, event ticketing, parcel tracking, and the other industries needs. RFID converting equipment is of strictly modular nature and can be upgraded later on. The customer can start with an economic solution which has a “built-in roadmap” toward high-end solutions for all possible features desirable in the RFID labels/tags world.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves. Transponders were originally electronic circuits that were attached to some item whose position or presence was to be determined. The transponder operates by responding to an interrogation request received from an interrogator, either by returning some data from the transponder such as an identity code, or returning the original properties of the signal received from the interrogator with a minimum time delay.

As the interrogator signal is generally much stronger than the returned signal, the former would swamp the latter unless some characteristic of the response is changed. This is generally the frequency, but it could be polarization. RFID Transponder Market is segmented by types into LF RFID Reader, HF RFID Reader, and UHF RFID Reader. Low frequency (LF) 125 kHz RFID readers interrogate RFID tags at a close proximity; with a read range of up to 10cm (some special readers may read tags from an extended distance of up to 1m). Due to the LF 125 kHz frequency’s lower sensitivity to radio wave interference, these readers are often used in configurations where metal and water are present. An unusually simple method of converting the interrogating RF field into a data-modulated signal that can be transmitted back to the reader thus contributing to the low manufacturing cost of this transponder design.

