Duodenoscopes Market to Grow Substantially at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2018 to 2022 : Industry Report

15 October 2018: Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are commonly used in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). This procedure is used to detect, diagnose, and treat diseases related to bile duct, pancreas, duodenum.

Analysts forecast the Global Duodenoscopes Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the duodenoscopes market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from duodenoscopes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Duodenoscopes market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

FUJIFILM

HOYA

KARL STORZ

Olympus

Market driver

Growing prevalence of GI disorders and ERCP procedures

Market challenge

Complications and risks associated with duodenoscopes

Market trend

Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report