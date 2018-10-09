Secusol partners with Texas-based email and data encryption solutions provider to skyrocket sales in EMEA

Secusol Security Solutions, a company focusing on providing innovative cybersecurity vendors with physical and virtual subsidiaries, today announces a partnership with Encryptics, LLC to provide sales, marketing and technical support services for its range of SaaS-based email and data encryption solutions across the EMEA region.

The Encryptics technology providers users with complete control over all types of data, before and after it has been sent, by creating encrypted FIPS certified .SAFE packages on virtually any device, such as; smartphones, PC’s, servers, databases and even data stored in the cloud. Data rights management and policy-based protection features allow full control and auditing of what is allowed to be sent, to whom, at what time, and for how long. With Encryptics, access to data can be revoked in real-time, at any time, no matter where the data resides, satisfying a key provision of GDPR.

“The Encryptics technology is very different from today’s standard encryption solutions. With the Encryptics solution all data is secured at the device-level before being sent, providing protection for data at rest, in motion and in use through a central SaaS-based management console”, said James Baker, Head of Operations at Secusol Security Solutions.

Encryptics patented Trusted Peer-to-PeerTM architecture features the Encryptics server, which authenticates users and enforces data rights management rules selected by the file creator. However, the server does not have the ability to view the data nor does it transport the data. Only the sender and receiver can access the protected data on authorized devices.

Through Policy-Based Protection, Encryptics will scan emails and attachments for sensitive information like credit card and passport numbers before the data leaves the organisation, if a violation occurs, pre-determined rules will enforce encryption, deny send rights or require permission before sending.

“Encryptics is pleased to partner with Secusol to bring our cutting-edge solution to Europe. Their deep knowledge of cybersecurity and the European markets make them an ideal partner for us. I look forward to us working together to raise the bar for data-central security in the region.” Said Toney Jennings, CEO of Encryptics LLC

“After observing the evolution of email and data security solutions we believe that Encryptics solution is ahead of the game, the unique architecture and ease of use provides us with a really exciting solution to take to the EMEA market, which we believe will be a big disrupter”. Said Baker.

Secusol Security Solutions will be officially launching Encryptics during Digital Jersey’s Tech Week and staff will be available on 16th and 17th October at Radisson Blu Hotel in St Helier, to discuss Encryptics and to provide feature demonstrations.

https://secusol.store