Hamilton Automatic Khaki X-Wind Chronograph H77616533 Mens Watch is a hefty watch with H21 caliber and 44 mm width case. A stainless steel chronograph watch with the first ever with adrift angle calculator in its watch. This enables the pilot to encounter the number of cross winds they face and then can plan their journey too. The H-21 chronograph caliber is sure to turn heads.

Hamilton Automatic Khaki X-Wind Chronograph H77616533 Mens Watch comes in a 44mm-wide steel case with Swiss ETA Valjoux 7750 automatic chronograph movement that has been modified into the Hamilton caliber H-21 – which ups the power reserve to 60 hours. You might notice that the movement is mounted opposite how it normally is for a 7750 given the particular layout of the X-Wind dial. Two additional crowns on the case operate inner rotating bezels which are designed to allow pilots to measure how crosswinds will affect their flight. Chances are you won’t be requiring those features, but they are cool to have on this sharp-looking aviation sports watch. The case is water resistant to 100 meters with sapphire crystal over the dial and is paired to a brown leather pilot’s-style strap. Retail price for this reference H77616533 Hamilton watch is $1,595.

A hybrid of military watches with that of the pilot features these watches are truly adventurous watches. The multitude of crowns and pushers makes it interesting and one might ask why so many. But more about the crowns later. The steel case is 1mm bigger than the 2016 model but follows the same satin brushed finish. This gives it a serious look which fits well the purpose. The classic shape offers protection bumps for each crown and a bi-directional rotating bezel. The two crowns to the right and the bezel are used for the drift-angle calculator function. This is usually done using a “whiz wheel” – a flight computer E6B, one of the most widespread piloting tools.

The Hamilton Automatic Khaki X-Wind Chronograph H77616533’s left side is used by the time/day/date setting crown and by the polished rectangular chrono pushers. The big pushers are easy to use and visually complements the crowns. All three crowns have the H-logo embossed and have a good grip. The screw down design is used for the crown and case-back as well. On the other hand, the author (without any knowledge of piloting or pilot’s tools) wonders if the screw down design will make the crowns more cumbersome to operate. With the observation that the movement is rotated 180 degrees. This is the reason why the start/stop chrono-pusher is on left down and the reset one on left up. The hour indexes use a mix of hefty Arabic numerals with Super-LumiNova® and rectangular luminescent shapes for 3, 6, 9 o’clock and a triangle for 12 o’clock. These offer an excellent legibility on any light condition.

An interesting idea of design Hamilton Automatic Chronograph Mens Watch is separating the small seconds’ indication from the chrono sub-dials by using a silvery refined surface. For balance, the day and date windows are with black font on white setting. It’s a good trick to keep the dial from being boring while avoiding a look that may seem too busy. The hours and minutes hands are packed with Super-LumiNova®. Also, the chrono pointer have the same behavior, promising an exceptional visibility.

The inner bezel dwell in a large part of the dial. It can be functioned jointly with the external bezel to calculate the drift/cross wind. However, as we are not pilots or flying enthusiasts, we are not able to offer any observation as to its ease of use. New Hamilton Watches offers thorough explanations of the function in the watch’s user manuals.

Bottom line: The wristwatch is designed mainly for the pilots to accurately calculate the crosswinds that they may encounter on their planned journey. A true companion for the adventurous at heart and with its rugged look, innovative chronograph and accuracy in functions it is a brave heart of its kind.