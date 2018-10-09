Consumer 3D Printing Market : share, market forecast, analysis and growth research report

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “ Consumer 3D Printing MarketBy Materials (Plastics, Metals and Others); By Form (Filament, Powder, Liquids); By Technology(Stereo Lithography, FDM and Others); By Application (Miniatures, Repairs, Art, Jewellery andothers) & Geography -Forecast 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the industry application segment in miniatures, repairs, art, jewellery, home decor, and war gaming.

Americas to have a major share in the Consumer 3D Printing Market

Americas dominates the Consumer 3D Printing Market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.It is expected to reach $2694 million at a CAGR of 19.90% by 2023.The growth of the market in Americas can be attributed to the increased adoption of 3D printing technologies and growing investments. Europe is expected to experience a more rapid growth than Asia Pacific.

Americans have adopted 3D printing service for design and production, while Europeans use it for the purpose of R&D.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the Consumer 3D Printing Market Report:

In the miniature’s segment, 3D printers are used to obtain a miniature model based on a life size object. In 2016, the miniatures segment reached a revenue of $197.35 million. It is expected to reach a revenue of $1083.73 million at a CAGR of 22.23% by 2023. Earlier, making a miniature was very laborious and time consuming. However, the ease of production has brought down the costs for miniatures. Miniatures are also useful for architects and builders who like to visualize their designs in the real world.

US is one of the main regions for the production of miniatures. The idolization of different characters is prevalent in the US. Hence, the sales of miniatures has been rising in the toy industry. The 3D printer kit eliminates the need for skilled labour, since the job is done in less than half of the expected time.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• High adaptability of 3D printing with materials like printing ink provides opportunities for the 3D printing materials during the forecast period.

• Substantial cost savings can be achieved with the help of 3D printing. The capital generated can be used for other business practices.

• Elimination of human error in a product to deliver high quality goods gains popularity among the consumers. This factor elevates the demand for the additive printing technology.

• Ability of 3D printing process in the swift delivery of goods to the markets helps in the further growth of the 3D printing related service providers.

Key players of the Consumer 3D Printing Market

Stratasys is the leading player in the Consumer 3D Printing Market having a share of 5% in the overall revenue. Sulpteo comes next with a share of 2.14% in the market. Stragasys has catered to a variety of customers with its broad range of products and for this reason has a firm grip on the market. Materialise NV has also been successful in meeting the industrial and consumer demands.

Consumer 3D Printing Market report is segmented as below:

A. Consumer 3D Printing Market By Price Ranges

1.Less than $500

2. $500-$1000

3. $1000-$2000

4. Greater than $2000

B. Consumer 3D printing Market By Materials Used

1. Plastics

1.1. PLA

1.2. ABS

1.3. PVA

2. Metals

3. Ceramics

4. By Form

4.1. Filament

4.2. Powder

4.3. Liquids

C. Consumer 3D Printing Market By End User

1. Homes

2. Educational Institutions

3. Small and Medium Businesses

4. Architects and Designers

5. Service Providers

D. Consumer 3D Printing Market By Geography(covers 16+ countries)

E. Consumer 3D Printing Market By Entropy

