2018 Global In-memory Computing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges, Competitive Landscape & Recent Trends and Developments

In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives. In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly. The drop in memory prices in the present market is a major factor contributing to the increasing popularity of in-memory computing technology. This has made in-memory computing economical among a wide variety of applications.

The In-Memory Computing Market has seen rapid adoption across verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government, and retail, which has led to rapid growth of the market globally. IMC has a wide scope and finds acceptability across all verticals. Enterprises across all the verticals generate data and there is increased need to manage this organizational data to streamline business processes and achieve strategic initiatives.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-memory Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Arcognizance considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

In-memory Computing Market Segmentation by product type:

Relational Database

NoSQL

In-memory Computing Market Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the In-memory Computing Market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Altibase

Giga Spaces

Grid Gain Systems

Hazelcast

Microsoft

Software AG

ScaleOut Software

TIBCO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-memory Computing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of In-memory Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In-memory Computing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-memory Computing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of In-memory Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

