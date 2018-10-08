Global Wearable Electronics Market to reach $42,855.7 Million by 2022

The Global Wearable Electronics Market attained a market size of $ 6724 million in 2015 and it is expected to reach $ 42855.7 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2016 -2022.
The Consumers segment dominated the Global Wearable Electronics Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 30.38% during the forecast period. However, Commercial segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 29.2% during 2016-2022.
The Memory segment dominated the Global Wearable Electronics Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 28.25% during the forecast period. The Sensor market is expected to reach a market size of $9809 million by 2022. However, Display market is expected to grow at CAGR of 36.7% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Wearable Electronics market, globally. Based on the Application, the Wearable Electronics Market is segmented into Consumer and Commercial Application markets. The Consumer Application market is further bifurcated into Lifestyle, Fitness and sports, Healthcare, Entertainment and Others segments. The Commercial Application market is further segmented into Defence and Enterprise & Industrial markets. Based on the Components, the market is segmented across PCBs (Printed Circuit Board), Memory, Battery, Sensor, Connectivity, Audio, Display, Camera and Others market. The market is also segmented as Wrist-Wear, Eye-Wear, Foot-Wear, Neck-Wear, Body-Wear and Others market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.
Key market participants profiled in this report include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Google, Lenevo, Garmin, Fitbit, Nike and Adidas.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-wearable-electronics-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Applications, Components, Products and Geography.
Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Application
Consumer Application
Lifestyle
Fitness and sports
Healthcare
Entertainment
Others
Commercial Application
Defense
Enterprise and Industrial
Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Components
PCBs
Memory
Battery
Sensor
Connectivity
Audio
Display
Camera
Others
Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Products
Wrist-Wear
Eye-Wear
Foot-Wear
Neck-Wear
Body-Wear
Others
Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
LAMEA
