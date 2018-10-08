Global Encryption Software Market to reach a market size of $10.1 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Encryption Software Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Encryption Software is expected to attain a market size of $10.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.
Increasing cybercrimes has compelled the governments to make data security as a mandatory measure in organizations. With stringent regulations, organizations are compelled to formulate effective data security strategies. Securing sensitive data or the personally identifiable data (PII) pertaining to customers, employees and the company needs to be protect by the law of land; therefore, companies are now focusing on implementing security strategies.
The Disk Encryption market dominated the Global Encryption Software Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,836.5 million by 2022. The Cloud Encryption market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.8% during (2016 – 2022).
North America was the largest revenue-generating region for the global encryption software market with in 2015, and would be the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period. Stringent compliance demands of both federal and sector –specific data protection laws and the increasing incidence of high profile breaches are the two factors driving the market growth.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Encryption Software have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc. and Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.).
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-encryption-software-market/
Research Scope
Global Encryption Software Market By Application
Disk Encryption
File/Folder Encryption
Database Encryption
Communication Encryption
Cloud Encryption
Global Encryption Software Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Encryption Software Market By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
Global Encryption Software Market By Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare
Government & Public Utilities
Telecom
Retail
Aerospace and Defence
Others
Global Encryption Software Market By Geography
North America Encryption Software Market
US. Encryption Software Market
Canada Encryption Software Market
Mexico Encryption Software Market
Rest of North America Encryption Software Market
Europe Encryption Software Market
Germany Encryption Software Market
UK. Encryption Software Market
France Encryption Software Market
Russia Encryption Software Market
Spain Encryption Software Market
Italy Encryption Software Market
Rest of Europe Encryption Software Market
Asia-Pacific Encryption Software Market
China Encryption Software Market
Japan Encryption Software Market
India Encryption Software Market
South Korea Encryption Software Market
Singapore Encryption Software Market
Malaysia Encryption Software Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Encryption Software Market
LAMEA Encryption Software Market
Brazil Encryption Software Market
Argentina Encryption Software Market
UAE Encryption Software Market
Saudi Arabia Encryption Software Market
South Africa Encryption Software Market
Nigeria Encryption Software Market
Rest of LAMEA Encryption Software Market
Companies Profiled
Symantec Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Intel Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
FireEye, Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
AT&T Inc.
Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)
