Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Market Trend Outlook

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate belongs to the family of compounds called polyethylene. Ethylene Butyl Acrylate is a low density polyethylene resin. Propene also referred to as propylene or methyl ethylene an unsaturated organic compound is used for production of Ethylene Butyl Acrylate. Process of manufacturing of Ethylene Butyl Acrylate is; firstly the propylene compounds converted to acrylonitrile, after that into acryl amide sulfate, which is subject to hydrolyzed to acrylic acid, which esterifies butanol and output is Ethylene Butyl Acrylate. Ethylene Butyl Acrylate is found in liquid form having a distinct odor. It is somewhat dissolvable in water and is being less dense than water. It possesses properties like; adhesive property, reactive to great extent and polymerizes when subjected to heat, reacting comfortably with strong acids and bases (like hydrogen, halogens, oxidizers, amines and compounds), etc. Therefore, the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market is anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Jilin Petrochemical, Lucobit Ag, Arkema, Dow Chemical Company, Lyondell Basell, Dupont, Ineos, Repsol S.A., Exxonmobil and Repsol. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

The global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market is based on segment; by Form the market is segmented into Type I and Type II; and by Application the market is segmented into Leather, Surface coatings industry, Textiles, Packaging, Paints & polymers and Plastics.

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market, By Type

Type I

Type II

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market, By Application

Leather

Surface coatings industry

Textiles

Packaging

Paints & polymers

Plastics

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific region is seen to grow due to rising requirements in the economies like India, Japan and China.

