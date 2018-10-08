Dairy Alternatives Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Forecast to 2025

Global dairy alternatives market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising cases of lactose intolerance among the population, increased awareness and acceptance of plant based milk, changing dietary preference of consumers due to increasing health concerns, new product launches and innovations in the dairy alternative products, in dairy alternatives are fuel the growth of dairy alternatives market.

The key market players for global dairy alternatives market are listed below:

• BLUE DIAMOND GROWERS

• Danone

• Hain Celestial

• Sunopta

• Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing

• EARTH'S OWN FOOD COMPANY INC.

• Oatly AB

• GRUPO LECHE PASCUAL SA

• PURE HARVEST

• KITE HILL

• VALSOIA SPA

• PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC.

• VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

• Ripple Food

The global dairy alternatives market is segmented into:

• Products Type

• Type

• Formulation

• Application

• Nutritive

• Component

• Brand

• Distribution Channel

On the basis of product type the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, oat milk, rice milk, others. In 2018, soy milk segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share. However, almond milk segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of type the global dairy alternatives market is categorized into organic, inorganic dairy alternatives. In 2018, inorganic segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, organic segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of formulation Global dairy alternatives market is segmented into plain & sweetened, flavoured & unsweetened, flavoured & sweetened, plain & unsweetened and others. In 2018, plain & sweetened segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

On the basis of application the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into food, beverages. In 2018, food segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

On the basis of nutritive component the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into protein, vitamins, carbohydrates, others. In 2018, protein segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

On the basis of distribution channel the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, specialized stores, others. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

• Europe

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dairy alternatives market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.



