Autotransfusion Devices Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Autotransfusion Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Autotransfusion Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Autotransfusion Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Autotransfusion Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Autotransfusion Devices Market are Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics, Medtronic, Stryker, Atrium Medical, LivaNova, Terumo Corporation and Advancis Surgical. According to report the global autotransfusion devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Transfusion is the term used for the process of transferring donated blood or the blood products into the cardiovascular systems of a person or animal. In the Auto-transfusion process, person receives their own blood for transfusion, instead of taking it from separate donor. There are basic two types of transfusion, the blood is donated before a surgery or alternatively it can be collected during and after the surgery. Depending upon the types of transfusion the auto-transfusion devices are used. The auto transfusion devices are used in surgeries where there is expected a large volume blood loss such as joint replacement, spinal surgeries and others. The Auto-transfusion devices used in the medical procedures to recover the blood loss during the surgeries and refurnishing into the patients. On pump and off pump are the basic auto-transfusion devices are used in the auto-transfusion process.

The high occurrence of cardiac diseases leads to the huge demand of auto-transfusion across the globe. The growing demand of auto-transfusing devices are driving the growth of auto-transfusion device market. According to the trusted source, around 85 million people across the world are suffering from the cardiac disorder. The allogenic blood transfusion used in the cardiac surgeries creates high blood losses owing to which intraoperative blood salvage device are mostly used to collect blood from the patient’s body which can be later used for auto transfusion. Thus, the adoption of auto transfusing is increasing that likely to boost the demand of auto transfusion device market. In addition, ongoing innovations in the Auto-transfusion systems are anticipated to contribute in the growth of the auto-transfusion device market. However, Lack of availability of skillful workforce is hampering the growth of auto-transfusion devices market. Moreover, the growing adoption Auto-transfusion devices in hospitals & clinics are projected to escalate new opportunities in the auto-transfusion market.

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share in the auto-transfusion device market. The growing cardiac problem, increase usage of large number of devices and developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of auto-transfusion device market in the North America region. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies across countries such as U.S and Canada are further facilitating growth in the North America region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the auto-transfusion market owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure and high demand of auto-transfusion devices linked with rising cardiac surgeries in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global autotransfusion devices market covers segments such as, product types and end users. On the basis of product types the global autotransfusion devices market is categorized into on pump transfusion devices and off pump transfusion devices. On the basis of end users the global autotransfusion devices market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, emergency rooms, nursing homes and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global autotransfusion devices market such as, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics, Medtronic, Stryker, Atrium Medical, LivaNova, Terumo Corporation and Advancis Surgical.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global autotransfusion devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of autotransfusion devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the autotransfusion devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the autotransfusion devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

