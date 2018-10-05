Herbal Tea Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Herbal tea is made by boiling or steeping herbs, and is an infusion made from a plant other than Camellia sinensis. Flower tisanes such as chamomile, lavender, hibiscus, and rose are usually used for making herbal teas. Even leaf tisane such as mint, lemongrass, French verbena, and lemon balm can be used for making herbal teas. Other tisanes used to blend herbal tea are root tisanes, fruit tisanes, and seed or spice tisanes.

This report focuses on the Herbal Tea in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Herbal tea has several health benefits and is available in a variety of flavors such as orange and apple, which are not only delicious but are a perfect alternative to unhealthy sodas. Moreover, herbal tea is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.

Some of the most popular herbal teas include peppermint tea, chamomile tea, and hibiscus tea. While peppermint tea aids in digestion and has antiviral and antimicrobial properties, chamomile tea has antiplatelet-clumping activity and plays a vital role in reducing the occurrence of blood clots. Also, hibiscus tea lowers the blood pressure and is ideal for pre-hypersensitive and mildly hypersensitive people. The increasing awareness about preventive healthcare and stressful lifestyle is encouraging consumers to opt for products with health benefits like herbal tea.

Online retailing is a recent trend spurring the growth prospects of the herbal tea market in the coming years. Although the brick-and-mortar retail channel remains the key channel in the market, Internet retailing is witnessing rapid growth.

Factors such as quick delivery services and competitive selling prices are some of the major factors boosting the growth of Internet retailing worldwide. Several websites like mightyleaf.com, teabox.com, themandarinstearoom.com, and adagio.com offer different flavors and types of tea. Also, the sites provide options such as live chat to provide instant support to people who face any kind of difficulty while purchasing products, which is driving consumers to purchase herbal teas online, leading to this market’s growth in the coming years.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Adagio Teas

Associated British Foods

Dilmah Tea

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Yellow Tea

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

