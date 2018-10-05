Black Tea Extracts Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2023

Black tea is the most popular tea in the world. Black tea extract is rich in of Vitamin C, zinc, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, fluoride and calcium. Black tea extract have more anti-oxidants as compared to green tea, and are anti-allergic, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic. Black tea extract is derived from powdered form powdered leaves of black tea. These leaves come from a plant called Camellia sinesis. Camellia sinensis is the plant from which green tea, oolong, white tea and other forms of tea is derived. Black tea is processed in a different way than green tea.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Black Tea Extracts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Black Tea Extracts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Asia Pacific is the highest tea producing and consuming region characterized by the presence of key players. The producers in the region are integrated across the value chain. Some of the players are integrated through extraction processes which has around 35-40% margins. Distributors incorporate a margin of 20 – 25% of the price in the value chain.

Black Tea Extracts Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Synthite Industries Limited

Finlay

Martin Bauer Group

Amax NutraSource, Inc.

Kemin Industries

AVT Natural Products Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Black Tea Extracts Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Black Tea Extracts Market Segment by Type, covers

Powder

Liquid

Encapsulated

Black Tea Extracts Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Functional Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

Beauty Supplements

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Black Tea Extracts Market.

