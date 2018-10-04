From Paris to Alice Introduces Daring New Trends For Every Parisian Chic

From Paris to Alice

From Paris to Alice brings fun to high fashion where women can create their own look and appear radiant every day. Find high-quality European brands at their showroom in Rijmenam in Belgium and enjoy expressing a different style at different occasions.

The Parisian women will find the latest clothing trends from Alice who will make them feel like a million dollars. As a new season draws near, it is time to look at some daring new trends of 2018. Put mind over matter and learn to embrace unusual pops of colour. Adorn in sweet pastels and lure in the Spring with greens such as grass-green and spearmint to canary yellow. Fashion lovers take note!

On another notes, luscious prints are frequently seen in style on the streets of Paris. Parisians can reserve bold checks for dresses and skirts, and sartorial pattern for outerwear. It can be found at online shopping in Belgium with a mix of colours where floral and checks are here set to stay.

Perhaps homage to channeling a true minimalist style is neutral beige. Fashion lovers can layer up in mono-tone and complete their look with boots and accessories to match. Additionally, try mixing up the beige outfit with navy to sky blue and get ready to take on this daring trend.

Discover their collection of high quality fashion clothing with a difference, and meet Alice in person to get the best tips and ideas by appointment only.

Alice, From Paris to Alice states, “I’m in love with Paris and count it as my second home. It is my biggest inspiration and it is where I find most of my well-loved brands”

Alice goes onto say, “I scour the capitals of Europe to bring fashion and sophistication to fashion lovers everywhere. The Parisian style encourages women to look and feel radiant every day”.

About Alice

Alice was born in Belgium and inherited a love of fashion and clothing from her mother and aunt. She has years of experience in the fashion industry and has her own collection of clothing and accessories for women to feel confident, radiant and beautiful. She loves Paris and has launched her brands in the City of Light. To share her passion and inspiration, you can visit her website for more information on https://www.from-paris-to-alice.com.