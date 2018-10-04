Digital storage device Market Global Outlook, Size, Share & Demand Forecast To 2025

Data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects. Data storage devices are one of the core components of a computing device. It works as a storage medium which can be attached to a computer or a server, internally or externally.
Nearly half of the total device vendors are concentrated in North America providing digital storage devices Market for laptops, desktops, and portable storage. These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers.
One of the major factors contributing to the growth of digital storage devices is the higher adoption of flash storage and rising penetration of smartphones with higher capacity storage. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, has experienced a high market share in digital storage devices market.
The Digital storage device market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital storage device.
This report presents the worldwide Digital storage device market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Lenovo
- SanDisk Corporation
- Transcend Information
- Sony Corporation
- Seagate Technology
- Toshiba Corporation
- Western Digital
- Kingston Technology
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
Digital storage device Breakdown Data by Type
- Hard Disk Drives (HDD)
- Solid State Drives (SSD)
- Memory Cards
- Floppy Disks
- Optical Disk Drives
- USB Flash Drives
Digital storage device Breakdown Data by Application
- PC
- Mobile
- Others
Digital storage device Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Regions
Digital storage device Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Digital storage device status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Digital storage device manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital storage device :
- History Year: 2013 – 2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital storage device market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
