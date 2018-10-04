Bromocyclopentane Market Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2028

Bromocyclopentane Market: Introduction

Bromocyclopentane falls under the category of haloalkanes. Haloalkanes are generally derived from alkanes having one or more halogen compound in their structure. Bromocyclopentane also termed as organobromine and is colorless, odorless liquid. On commercial scale bromocyclopentane is formulated through numerous methods such as free radical halogenation reaction between alkanes & bromine, from alkene & alkynes, nucleophilic substitution of alcohol, and from carboxylic acids. Out of the above said production process the synthesis of bromocyclopentane on the large is scale is done by free radical reaction of alkanes with bromine. Bromocyclopentane is commercially available with a name of cyclopentyl bromide with different purities level. These purities of the bromocyclopentane is tailor-made according to the need of specific applications. High purity bromocyclopentane means the consumption of the specific product in food & pharmaceutical applications which also include personal care products. Whereas, low or medium purity products are generally used for industrial applications. Prime reason for selecting bromocyclopentane in numerous application is its higher boiling and melting point when compared to their subsequent alkane class. Properties like increased strength in the bromocyclopentane is imparted by the strong intermolecular forces, the magnitude of the forces is the resultant of high dipole-dipole interaction. Also due to the availability of less number of carbon hydrogen bond the bromocyclopentane shows less flammability than its corresponding alkane.

Bromocyclopentane Market: Market Dynamics

The market for bromocyclopentane will remain progressive as the market showed notable growth in last few years in terms of revenue generation and the same roadmap is expected to be witnessed in near future. The growth of bromocyclopentane can be attributed with its increased penetration in various application. Also with new product development in the near future the bromocylopentane based products is expected to gain its consumption in niche application and further enhances its application landscape. Demand of value added coating based on bromocyclopentane and having low VOC content is gaining traction.Also swelling end-use industries such as aerospace, pharmaceutical to name a few creates the demand space for bromocyclopentane products. Several Government initiatives and funding enables the pharmaceutical industry to flourish in the near future in emerging regions. For instance, In India according to Pharma Vision 2020 the government is planning to develop and turning over a country as a global pharmaceutical hub by 2020.

However certain factors & properties of the bromocyclopentane may impendent its growth in the near future. Some of the industrial grade of bromocyclopentane contains toxins, serious pollutants and harmful VOC compound. With the government regulation in developed countries like Europe and U.S., consumption of bromocyclopentane is somehow restricted for the formulation of the solvents and refrigerants

Bromocyclopentane Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Purity, the Bromocyclopentane Market can be segmented as:

Purity>95%

Purity<95%

On the basis of grade Industry, the Bromocyclopentane Market can be segmented as:

Industrial Grade bromocycopentane

Medical Grade bromocylopentane

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Bromocyclopentane Market can be segmented as:

Solvents

Foams Agent

Flame Retardant

Pharmaceutical

Refrigerants

Bromocyclopentane Market: Region Wise Trends

China is one of the prominent growing and emerging region across the globe in terms of consumption and production of bromocyclopentane, there are notable number of bromocyclopentane manufacturers who have their manufacturing plants in China. Also the presence of high production base of bromocyclopentane in India and South East Asian countries enables its adequate supply. Japan is showing steady growth as there is limited availability of manufacturers. With new regulations imposed by the government regarding the low VOC emission, the demand for bromocyclopentane in North America and Western Europe region is somehow stagnant, however implementation of new practices for the formulation of low VOC solvent will offset the challenge in the latter half of the forecasted period. Eastern Europe, and Latin America are the attractive regions for key manufacturers due to favorable government policies. Middle East and Africa is also entertaining the sizable market share in terms of consumption.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Bromocyclopentane Market identified across the value chain include:

Merck KgaA

Wuxi Gonghe Chemical

Alfa Aesar

TCI Chemicals

Feihe Chemcial

Famouschem Technology.

TNJ Chemical

Toronto Research Chemicals

Spectrum Chemical

Triveni Chemicals.