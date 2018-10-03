Welcome In Sami Cafeteria Food & Catering Services

Welcome in Sami’s Cafeteria Restaurant, we are present to serve you our tasty food and great services at affordable price. We manage every events and every parties very efficiently and handleCatering For Corporate Eventsalso. We meet you and fulfill your specific needs. We provide delivery services and order our food online. We have variety of dishes in our restaurant at affordable price.

We have experienced staff from 15 years in our restaurant. We use cholestrol free vegetable oil in our cooking because some customer suit it or some customer not suit it. We use less spices in our food because we supply our food in hospitals for patients that’s why we provide spice free food. If customer demand so we put spices according to their taste. We provide healthy diet to our customers in our Cafeteria Houston.

Bakery and produce is delivered to all our locations on a daily basis to assure the freshness. Each managed location is staffed with a certified food service manager in order to put up with by the mandatory city/county regulation.

We provide School Lunch Services Houston‎, TX in our restaurant. Our delivery service is very fast. We provide discounts on ocassion to our customers. We our services every day. We use good quality ingredients in our restaurant and we make vegeterian as well as non vegeterian food in our restaurant. We do our business in surrounding areas and we serve delicious food with beautiful decoration. Our staff have great communication skills and we fulfill your all needs.We provide you hygeneic environment in our restaurant. We manage Corporate Party Catering very efficiently. Our menu is offering you huge variety of food at competitive price. You will get different dishes in our restaurant.

Our goal is to serve you our best services at affordable price and complete your needs. If you want to learn more about us log on www.samicafeteria.com.