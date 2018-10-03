Palm Vein Biometrics : Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2025 Future Report

Palm Vein Biometrics

Palm vein recognition is a contactless, biometric authentication technology that compares the palm vein scan stored in the database with the image of palm veins of an individual captured at that instant.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Palm Vein Biometrics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Palm Vein Biometrics market by product type and applications/end industries.

With the emergence of mobile biometrics, the market for palm vein biometrics has a positive outlook over the forecast period.

The global Palm Vein Biometrics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Palm Vein Biometrics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BioEnable

Fujitsu

M2SYS

Tyco

IdentyTech Solutions

iDLink Systems

Imprivata

Mantra Softech

Matrix Security Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Devices

Recognition System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Table of Contents

1 Palm Vein Biometrics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Palm Vein Biometrics

1.2 Classification of Palm Vein Biometrics by Types

1.2.1 Global Palm Vein Biometrics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Palm Vein Biometrics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware Devices

1.2.4 Recognition System

1.3 Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market by Application...Continue

