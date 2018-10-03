Get safe browsing and Wi-Fi Security with VPN-Box

In the world of technology and digitization, security and safety are two terms which

are very much important. Any data if get leaked or threaten by any other third-party leads to

the big misfortune for a person or a company. In keeping this view, recently EXADELIX, LLC

launch a new application VPN-Box available for the iOS platform. The main aim behind this is

to offer the fast and secure Virtual Private Network. This is how one can easily get a

confidential configuration within few minutes.

VPN which stands for Virtual Private Network is an encrypted confidential connection chain

from the device to a network over the internet. It secures WIFI & other personal connection.

In addition to making it more compatible the company adds some of the user-friendly

features which are as follow:

• No registration: Before beginning, this application does not need any kind of

registration as many apps needs. It simply one tap connection where you just need to

tap and enjoy the connection. This simplifies the work for the user.

• No logs saved: Developers also focus on more security and that is why this app is not

saving any kind of log.

• Checking the space of data: User can also check the uploaded and downloaded data

space.

• To reaching unauthorized access: It makes a restriction on unauthorized access. This

will ensure the safety and security.

• One tap connection: It is very easy to make the connection for safety. Just one tap

and the connection will be established.

• Easy accessing: The accessing of this application is really easy. Making the concept

easy for everyone.

The company also reveals about the payment in terms of the subscription. On the

confirmation of purchase, the payment will be charged to iTunes account. The renewing of

the subscription will be automatically done unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours

before the end of the current period. The user can turn off the auto-renewal within 24 hours

using the user’s account settings. When the user purchases the subscription to the

publication, the unused portion of a free trial period if offered will be forfeited.

Overall, the VPN-Box is providing an easy way for browsing data in a secure way. It will

prevent the unauthorized people from eavesdropping on the traffic. It’s a kind of firewall that

will give you security. So make this app is useful for professional and non-professional both.

Secure your browsing with VPN-Box that provides a virtual private network with one tap

connection approach. Get your VPN connection anytime or anywhere.