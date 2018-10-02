Miskas Wood Products Offers a Selection of Crown and Other Decorative Mouldings

The wood moulding supplier in Brampton and Georgetown manufactures decorative crown and moulding products with sustainability in mind.

[GEORGETOWN, 10/02/2018] – Miskas Wood Products provides a collection of crown and other decorative mouldings to enhance the visual appeal of homes. Customers can choose from different styles, either painted or unprimed.

Superior Quality Products

Miskas Wood Products has been consistent in delivering superior quality products to each customer for over 17 years now. The only materials that the company uses are Eastern White Pines as they produce durable and beautiful decorative mouldings.

Miskas Wood Products’ decorative mouldings include:

• Crown Moulding

• Backband

• Chair Rails

• Door Jambs

• Doorstops

• Flat Stock

• Panel Moulds

• Quarter Round or Corner

• Shoe mould

• Window Stool

The moulding supplier manufactures its products in a single location. This allows the company to have better control over the quality and production schedules for the entire manufacturing process. As a result, the company can deliver decorative mouldings on time.

Protecting the Environment

Apart from producing quality products, Miskas Wood Products also commits itself to protect the environment. In fact, the company implements a zero-waste policy in its production.

The company also converts cutouts of lower grade pine into wood chips so local farmers can use them as a natural fertilizer. For this, Miskas Wood Products has developed a waste management system that can do this task.

Additionally, since the company uses Eastern White Pine, a locally grown timber in Ontario, there is minimal embedded carbon due to lower transport miles.

The material also has a natural resistance to decay and there is no need for chemical treatments to sustain it in the Canadian climate. Given all these characteristics, Eastern White Pines prove itself to be not only a high-quality material but environmentally friendly, too.

About Miskas Wood Products

Miskas Wood Products is a family-owned company selling wholesales pine products directly to the public. Contractors in the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere trust and use the company’s products. Its hands-on approach in the manufacturing process results in reduced costs, excellent customer service, higher quality products, and on-time deliveries.

For more information, visit https://miskaswoodproducts.com today.