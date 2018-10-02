Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2025

Industry Overview:

The Report “Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market By Type (Dry lease and Wet lease) – Global Forecast to 2025”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The Major Eminent Players in the market are BBAM, GE Capital Aviation Services, Avolon, AerCap, CIT Commercial Air, SMBC Aviation Capital, BOC Aviation, ICBC LEASING and Air Lease Corporation. The leading players in the market are profiled in detail based on company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Aircraft leasing could be a substitute to downright purchase for several reasons right from expediency to flow of cash. Presently there are a number of options pertaining to leasing and every option has its particular advantages and disadvantages. In layman terms, lease is an allocation of any aircraft with no transfer of the title. In this procedure, the one who owns the aircraft holds the legal title to the aircraft, however the possession of the aircraft is transferred to the lodger. The rules for leasing aircrafts are usually regulated by the FAA in the Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs). They categorize the leases as either wet leases or dry leases. The wet leasing is generally put to use for a leasing of short period and dry leasing is usually for prolonged period.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market, Drivers and Restraints

The development in low-cost carriers (LCC) traffic will boost the development prospects for the global commercial aircraft leasing market over the forecast period. A portion of the main factors in charge of the developing popularity of such carriers to draw in passengers in new topographical locales incorporate quick turnaround time, special focus on generating ancillary revenues, and simplified fleet structure. Likewise, the cost-effectiveness of the LCC administrations and no-frills services offered by lessors has gained traction in the market. Moreover, with the developing adoption of LCC model and the extending network, the aircraft fleets worked via carriers is additionally expanding, which, thus, will fuel the development of the commercial aircraft leasing market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, EMEA represented the leading share of the overall industry in 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following years. The critical factors in charge of the market’s development in the locale is the ascent in global traffic catered by the airlines, accessibility of provision for best-in-class flight services, high competition regarding cost, and the developing interest for aircraft leasing arrangements.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market, By Region:

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

The wet lease fragment represented the lion’s share of the overall industry in 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following years. Some of the significant advantages related with wet leasing are sufficient maintenance and insurance facilities offered by the lessors that lessen the burden of airline operators. Likewise, airlines utilizing this business air ship can work in regions where they don’t have legitimate authorization to work under their names.

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market, By Type:

Dry lease

Wet lease

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to seize a significant part of the commercial aircraft leasing market in the future. Of which, the United States is predicted to dominate the market followed by Canada. Besides, Europe too is predicted to be responsible for substantial amount of market share of this industry. This region witnesses rise in the low cost aircraft carriers along with an ascending regional market for this industry. All of these factors are propelling Europe to sustain the aircraft leasing market lucratively. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is potentially the most rapid growing regional segment in the said forecast period.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

