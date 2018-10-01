Know More Details on Ophthalmic Knives Market: Global Industry Analysis by 2028

Ophthalmic knives are fine blades designed for performing deep, fine and precision cuts during ophthalmic surgeries to reduce the surgical footprint. These are manufactured by using special alloys and have low tolerance.

Ophthalmic Knives Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the incidence of ophthalmic diseases, such as cataracts, keratosis and others, coupled with the growing adoption of surgery is the prime driver of the global ophthalmic knives market. The World Health Organization estimates that cataract is the most common eye ailment, which has caused blindness in 23 million people or 51% of the world’s blindness. The World Health Organization further states that an estimated 285 million people are visually impaired worldwide, of which 246 million people have low vision. Thus, there is a large market for ophthalmic knives owing to an increase in the number of treatments for cataract and national plans for the prevention of blindness.

The technological drivers of the ophthalmic knives market include the growth of the medical devices industry, coupled with the adoption of complimentary diagnostic devices such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) and others, which are among factors boosting the surgery segment. The adoption of minimal invasive surgical techniques, such as ultramicrotomy and Small Incision Cataract Surgery (SICS), is also boosting the market of advanced diamond-tipped ophthalmic knives.

However, the high cost of the ophthalmic knives, the low-volume high-value nature of the market which resists economy of scale, and the low emphasis on ophthalmology in medicine as compared to other specialties are some of the factors hampering the growth of the ophthalmic knives market.

Ophthalmic Knives Market: Segmentation

To gain an accurate understanding of the differential market equity of the global ophthalmic knives market, the report is segmented based on applications, material, utility, design, end user and region.

Based on applications, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented into the following:

Cataract Surgery

Keratitis Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Others

Based on material, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented into the following:

Metal Ophthalmic Knives

Diamond Ophthalmic Knives

Others

Based on design, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented into the following:

Straight Ophthalmic Knives

Crescent Ophthalmic Knives

Slit Knife Ophthalmic Knives

Lance tip Knives Ophthalmic Knives

MVR Knives Ophthalmic Knives

Stab Knives Ophthalmic Knives

Others

Based on utility, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented into the following:

Reusable Ophthalmic Knives

Disposable Ophthalmic Knives

Based on end user, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Ophthalmic Knives Market: Overview

The global market for ophthalmic knives is a bimodal market with numerous players dotting the low-tech segments and a few players dominating the high-tech segments, which include diamond knives. Ophthalmic Knives market players should form collaborations with large hospitals to provide customised solutions. Diamond ophthalmic knives need an elaborate preparation, which includes sharpening, and their high cost acts as a restraint for the market. However, diamond ophthalmic knives provide a superior cut, which is their value proposition as compared to metal knives.

Ophthalmic Knives Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Based on regions, the global ophthalmic knives market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan ophthalmic knives market is expected be the fastest-growing ophthalmic owing to growth in the healthcare sector and the emergence of China as a large manufacturing base for medical devices. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the ophthalmic knives market.

The low-tech segment of the North America ophthalmic knives market is expected to remain sluggish owing to saturation, with U.S. leading the market. The Europe Ophthalmic Knives market is led by Germany, France & the UK, and is expected to be the third-largest market. However, the diamond ophthalmic knives market in developed regions is expected to register significant growth.

The Middle East and Africa ophthalmic knives market is expected to be dominated by the gulf nations of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar. The poor healthcare expenditure of Africa and the lower adoption of medical devices in the region are among factors hampering market growth. Thus, low-tech devices hold a disproportionate share of the Middle East and Africa ophthalmic knives market.

Ophthalmic Knives Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global ophthalmic knives market are Optiedge, Paramount Surgimed Ltd., Surgistar, Ophtechnics Unlimited, Sidapharm, Diamatrix Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and Unique Technologies Inc.