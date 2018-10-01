ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size, Outlook Report 2025

ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market: Introduction

ALK positive (ALK+ or anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive) lung cancer is a type of malignant lung tumor which leads to EML4-ALK (protein) production that provides a malignant behavior in the cancer cells. According to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, The ALK+ type of lung cancer usually occurs to patients with non-small-cell lung cancer, and to smokers and non-smokers below the age of 55.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), by 2016, 84.7% of lung cancer are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), from which 5 to 7% are diagnosed with ALK+, which is expected to boost the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market during the forecast period. In 2012, the Health Canada, approved the use of ALK inhibitors crizotinib for the treatment of ALK+, which demonstrated more survival benefits compared to chemotherapy. However, in 2014, ceritinib was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in patients diagnosed with metastatic ALK+ lung cancer had been formerly treated with crizotinib. Alectinib (ALK inhibitor),was also approved by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) along with ceritinib, due to its potential benefits above crizotinib, such as greater sensitivity, specificity, and capacity to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB), and other resistance over the ALK+ mutations. Moreover, various clinical research sites such as Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Jewish General Hospital, Lakeridge Health, and others are set up in Canada to improve the success rate of crizotinib at primary diagnosis for stage IV of ALK+ lung cancer. Owing to these factors the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market is expected to propel during the forecast period.

ALK Positive Lung Cancer: Emerging Therapies

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancer type, and leader in deaths caused by cancer, in both women and men. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016, 1.62 million deaths were accounted to lung cancer, which is 21.3% of total deaths caused by cancer. Moreover, 90% of the total lung cancer type is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), among which 3 to 7% are diagnosed with ALK positive. ALK positive lung cancer are commonly found among patients with never or light smoking history, female gender, adenocarcinoma histology, and in wild type tumors such as KRAS and EGFR. The development of drugs for ALK+ and approvals by government bodies is expected to drive the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market. Crizotinib was first approved by FDA for the treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC which improved the quality of life compared to platinum-based chemotherapy. However, crizotinib has various side effects such as which includes diarrhea (43%), nausea (53%), vomiting (40%), edema (28%), lymphopenia (11%), visual disturbances (62%), and fatigue (20%). Thus, Ceritinib, a second generation ALK inhibitor was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2014, for the treatment of ALK positive metastatic NSCLC patients and showed a positive response of 95% against crizotinib. Thus, the developments and clinical research trails for drug treatment of ALK+ is expected to boost the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

Regional Acumens: ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market

The ALK positive lung cancer treatment market is anticipated to be dominated by North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to dominate the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market with its growing cases of deaths caused by lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, 14% were diagnosed with lung cancer out of all new cancers, and 3 to 7% were diagnosed with ALK positive lung cancer. Thus, the increase in lung cancer patients is expected to boost the drug manufacturing industries, which in turn is expected to boost the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, new developments in drugs by Pfizer Inc., an American pharmaceutical company, has introduced Lorlatinib, which is a third generation targeted therapy, but its approval from the Food and drug Administration (FDA) is awaited. Thus, various development among other companies such as Abbott Industries and others is expected to boost the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market in North America during the forecast period.

Market Players:

Various innovations in the field of ALK positive targeted therapy is expected to boost the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, introduced Brigatinib, in 2017, which is a second generation targeted therapy drug and approved by the FDA. Xcovery LLC, is also on the verge of manufacturing Ensartinib, which is a trial drug X-396, is also a second generation targeted therapy drug, Major players for hospice care services market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Genentech, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, and Xcovery LLC among others.

