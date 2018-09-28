How ELA Cancer Fight Against Breast Cancer?

Ela Cancer’s fight for breast cancer begins by spreading the word and asking them to be open about the problems the patients are facing. We encourage them and give them the mental strength to overcome the situation and connect them with highly expert oncologists across the nation.

Cancer is a group of numerous diseases that causes uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in any part of the body. It is caused when damaged cells are left untreated. The damaged cancer cells can break away from its original position and travel through the system causing it to spread to different parts of the body. These cancer cells are identified by the name of its location such as lung cancer, blood cancer and breast cancer.

It is estimated that about 2.5 million people are suffering from cancer and over 7 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year, causing around 5,56,400 deaths per year. Oral and lung cancer are commonly found in men whereas women mainly suffer from cervix and breast cancer, which in total accounts for over 50% of cancer deaths in India. 27% of women are diagnosed with breast cancer alone and is becoming one of the major causes of female deaths.

Cancers can be prevented if found and treated at an early stage, therefore many organizations like Ela Cancer are focused on helping women in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Ela Cancer has the largest network of cancer hospital and doctors. Located in more than 40 cities in India, we facilitate over 365 Cancer Hospitals and doctors and provide solutions to cancer victims including breast cancer patients. We work with an aim is to facilitate cancer patients with the best treatments and experience at a lower cost.

Spreading the word:

Ela’s fight against breast cancer begins by reaching individual cancer patients and informing them about the platform and our services. Our aim is to spread the word of Ela Cancer to as many breast cancer patients as possible and encourage them to be open about breast cancer and the problems they are facing. We have also provided a form on the website so that women who are not comfortable in speaking directly on the phone can connect with us through chat and share their problems.

Rasing their hope:

We connect them with other many recovered breast cancer victims and ask them to share their experiences. At Ela, we have a team of experienced health experts, researchers and psychologists who motivate breast cancer victims and uplift their hopes, ensuring a healthier future. We support them emotionally and mentally to help them fight against breast cancer.

Advice on Prevention and Cure

We try to inform patients about the prevention and cure of breast cancer so that they can further educate their family members and friends. Ela Cancer also plays a big role in explaining the treatment process, costs and success rate to the patients.

Facilitate Doctors and Hospitals

Ela Cancer has a vast list of authorized breast cancer specialists and hospitals, who provide complete treatment facilities. We recommend you the best oncologists from around your city to and help you get access to the community of cancer specialists to get the best opinion. Moreover, we help breast cancer victims receive the top quality treatments with high success rates.

Ela Cancer provides patients with a transparent and well-organized system of cancer diagnosis and treatment. We assist our patients in every step through the entire process of treatment to make sure the. We also have a special platform for breast cancer victims where they can share their experience, consult and educate each other about the condition and the problems faced during treatment.