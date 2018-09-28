Disposable Face Masks Market– Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017-2025

Disposable Face Masks Market has been anticipated to grow enormously during the forecast period due to increase in hospital acquired infections (HAI) rate among hospital employees, coupled with rise in demand for improving medical facilities and increasing air-pollution levels across the world.

Disposable Face Masks Market: Market Dynamics

The prevalence of infectious diseases such as anthrax and influenza has escalated the growth of global disposable face mask market. Increasing concerns regarding the protection of healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, etc. from these contagious diseases served as one of the major boosters for the market growth.

Increasing airborne infections such as chicken-pox and measles has encouraged both large-scale and small-scale healthcare facility providers to include surgical face masks in their workplaces. Additionally, the market is further driven by the lack of availability of substitutes.

However, the very low effectiveness of disposable face masks against chronic infectious disease like Ebola can restrain the growth of the market.

Disposable Face Masks Market: By Product

Surgical face masks held the largest share of the global disposable face masks market in 2017, owing to their easy handling, cost-effectivity and easy availability in the market. These masks are approved from Federal Drug Administration (FDA), and there is a presence of large number of surgical and medical masks manufacturers globally, which will further enhances the growth of the market over the forecast period. Respirators are also gaining a notable momentum, as they are more effective in providing protection from infections because of their better tight sealing features. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approval on respirators like Surgical N95 also predicts the bright future of respirators which will ultimately escalate the growth of global market.

Disposable Face Masks Market: By Application

Protective masks such as medical and surgical masks are mainly used by healthcare professionals to ensure protection against infections at workplace. The demand for protective masks like N95 respirators in pathological laboratories, operation theatres and during dental surgeries has escalated their global market growth. Dust masks are also witnessing a steep rise, due to their increased use by individuals in developing countries like China and Japan, where air pollution has become a major issue. Health hazards caused by particulate dust are encouraging people to wear dust masks while stepping out from house, hence boosting the market.

Disposable Face Masks Market: By End-use Industry

Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the disposable face masks as healthcare professionals are majorly exposed to nosocomical infections and are prone to infections from surgical sites. The outbreak of Ebola virus in South Africa led World Health Organization (WHO) to recommend the use of disposable face masks by healthcare workers engaged in aerosol-generating procedures, autopsies and other laboratory testings.

Disposable Face Masks Market: By Region

The presence of a large number of surgical mask and respirator manufacturers in North America has contributed to the larger share of global disposable face masks market.

The market is anticipated to witness a steep rise in Asia Pacific due to higher population in this region and prevalence of higher air-borne diseases such as influenza. Various initiatives by the governing bodies to ensure the protection of healthcare workers and also to enhance the health of common people has encouraged the use of protective and face masks, thus boosting the Asia Pacific disposable face masks market.

Disposable Face Masks Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players functioning in surgical face masks market include Henry Schein, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, 3M Healthcare, Halyard Health, Inc., DYNAREX, Cardinal Health, Fisher Scientific, Berkley Surgical Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Sterimed and Key Surgical among several others. Several key players in this market are investing in R&D activities to enhance the effectiveness of the disposable face masks, by manufacturing the products with using various materials.