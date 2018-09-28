3D Metrology System Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​3D (three dimensional) Metrology System is a technology to measure any distance, length, height and point of a three dimensional (3D) object for practical and theoretical aspects of measurement in any field. It converts the real model into architectural images and videos for better results. 3D metrology works on measurement data and helps throughout the industrialization processes such as designing, production preparation and purchasing. 3D metrology system mainly used for quality control for accuracy in production. It plays a vital role in converting a raw manufacturing unit into a finished product. Moreover, it can also measure hidden points which are not possible to measure manually.

Demand of 3D metrology is increasing rapidly as it provides simplified solutions to the users, furthermore, it saves time and gives accurate results driving the market. 3D metrology systems emphasize on quality control for addressing manufacturing issues and deliver the best possible outcome. It can process huge volumes of 3D data at a time for analysis and modeling purpose. Automotive organizations are expected to generate substantial demand for 3D metrology technology in the future. It is immensely important to increase the inspection capability, coordinate the measurement processes and improve the quality of finished products in an automobile industry. 3D metrology technology assists automotive organizations in achieving these goals. Coordinate measuring machines (CMM) and Optical measurement systems (OMS) are two majorly used product categories of 3D metrology technology in automotive industries to improve the comfort level along with the safety and security aspects of the vehicle. CMM is a type of measuring device which determines movable coordinated points on the surface. It can be used for better accuracy, higher productivity, ultimate scanning and increase inspection performance. OMS is a technique which is used for optical sensor to collect the measurement data. However, set-up and installation cost of a 3D metrology system is very high. Additionally, it is very complicated to understand the system of 3D metrology due to lack of expertise and lack of simple software solution. Moreover, growing demand from construction and automotive industries is an opportunity to drive the market of 3D metrology system in the future.

3D metrology system market can be segmented according to product, application, industry verticals and region. Application segment is further divided into surface finish, automated image inspection, step height, dynamic metrology, film thickness, transmitted wave front, radius of curvature, position and angle measurement. Industry verticals of 3D metrology system market are automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, architecture and construction, energy and power, Geospatial, Electronics, Heavy Machinery and others. Furthermore, according to the product 3D metrology system market is divided into Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS). 3D metrology system market is divided into five segments according to the region which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

Some of the major players associated with the 3D metrology ecosystem are FARO Technologies, Hexagon AB, GOM GmbH, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron Inc., Creaform Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw plc., Keyence Corporation, WENZEL Präzision GmbH, Zygo Corporation and Mitutoyo Corporation.

