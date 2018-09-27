Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Report 2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., FEI, Carl Zeiss AG, JEOL Ltd, NEC Corporation

Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024. Surface-acoustic waves (SAWs) are kind of sound waves that travel parallel to the surface of an elastic material, with their amplitude decaying into the material so that they confined to one wavelength of the surface. Surface acoustic wave devices have been widely used in various fields, and will continue to be of great importance in future as well. These devices are cost effective, compact, high performance, easy to fabricate and among others. It includes PSK filter, bandpass filters, and delay lines. They have the ability to work under harsh environment conditions and even without batteries. They are highly used for military, commercial and consumer applications.

Increasing usage of SAWs devices across various industries such as communication, and defense, among others and high demand for smart sensors fuel the growth of the surface-acoustic wave devices market. Moreover, increasing demand for electronics such as smartphone and television in emerging economies could also boost the growth of the market. However, lack of compatibility and accuracy may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, product innovations and development of bioengineering and precision medicine would provide opportunity for the growth in the upcoming years.

The global surface-acoustic wave devices market is segmented based on the devices analysis, end-use industry and geography. By devices analysis, it is further segmented into filters, oscillators, resonators, transducers and others. Furthermore, end-use industry are segmented into aerospace & defense, telecommunication, environmental & industry, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare & medical and others.By geography the surface-acoustic wave devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, Netherland and others. Asia-Pacific covers China India, Japan, Oceania and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players in this market are Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., FEI, Carl Zeiss AG, JEOL Ltd, NEC Corporation, TDK Corp., API Technologies, Raytheon Company, Panasonic Industrial Solutions, Kyocera Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, AVX Corp., Boston Piezo-Optics Inc., and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., among others.

Scope of Surface-Acoustic Wave DevicesMarket

Devices Analysis Segments

Filters

Oscillators

Resonators

Transducers

Others

End-Use Industry Segments

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Environmental & Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Medical

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Oceania

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Middle East

South America

Africa

