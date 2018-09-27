Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Modern manufacturing execution system is a control system which basically deals with the manufacturing. Modern manufacturing execution system helps to monitor and control the work in progress on factory floor. It provides the real time data of robots activities, machine work flow as well as employees and in past few years, market of modern manufacturing execution system has grown to billions.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Process: Food and beverages industry, oil and gas industry, pharmaceutical industry, energy and power industry among others.

Segmentation by Discrete: Aerospace and defense, automotive, FMCG, electronics and ICT, medical among others.

Segmentation by Region: America’s, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, North America is dominating the market of MES due to the heavy industrialization and existence of large manufacturing plants. MES plays very vital role in the process of work and with the help of MES, the process can be improved. North America holds XX% of market share closely followed by Europe which accounts for XX% of market share. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. The main factor which is driving the market is the growth of various countries. Most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific is in developing phase which is attracting the major players in various sectors.

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market are- General Electric Co. (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), SAP SE (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Emersion Electric (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Tata Technology (India) among others.

Industry News

In July 2016, Yokogawa Electric Corporation released a new software for improved web and data analysis functions.

In November 2015, Rockwell Automation introduced new quality management application which will connect plant floor and business quality system.

In November 2015, General Electric Co launched automation and control solution platform for power industries.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Modern Manufacturing Execution System market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by process, by discrete and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market

