Peak ENT and Voice Center Offers Sublingual Immunotherapy for Nose and Sinus Disorders

The Colorado-based ETN clinic explains that the treatment uses the patient’s immune system to obtain results; some patients may see improvements in their conditions in six to 12 months.

[BROOMFIELD, 09/25/2018] — Peak ENT and Voice Center provides Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) drops to treat patients with a nose and sinus disorder (i.e., stuffy nose), without injections.

During the treatment, allergy specialists start to introduce the patient’s immune system to small doses of the allergen and gradually increase the dosage until the natural immunity has developed.

The Advantages of SLIT

Peak ENT says that SLIT treatment may take three to four years and could last for a lifetime. The clinic explains that allergy symptoms might subside one to three months after the treatment begins. Some patients may potentially see improvements in their condition within six to 12 months.

Patients take SLIT by placing drops under the tongue daily. This is a convenient treatment because they can take it at home or when traveling.

According to Peak ENT, a patient may experience mild side effects, including irritation under the tongue or higher allergy symptoms. The team of allergy specialists works closely with patients to give them a better experience.

Treating Various Nose and Sinus Disorders

The sinuses and the nose are the first to receive exposure from potentially hazardous substances in the environment, making them susceptible to various complications.

Peak ENT treats different nose and sinus disorders. These include:

• Chronic rhinitis

• Nasal polyps

• Allergic Rhinitis

• Turbinate hypertrophy

• Deviated septum

• Nasal deformity

• Chronic or recurrent sinusitis

The Denver-based ENT clinic says, “Working in conjunction with the patient, our team of health care specialists provide in depth, modern health care for the well-being of the patient and their families.”

About Peak ENT and Voice Center

Peak ENT and Voice Center is a team of board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, audiologists, speech therapists, and medical aestheticians. The clinic provides comprehensive treatments for ear, nose, and head and neck conditions. It can also perform voice, hearing, sinus conditions, cosmetic, and facial surgery.

Peak ENT has offices in different locations in Colorado, such as Brighton, Broomfield, and Golden. For more information, visit https://peakentandvoicecenter.com today.