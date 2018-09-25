Lions Industries Offers Best Quality Precision Machined Parts in Competitive Price

Lion industries is an ISO certified company that brings you precision machined parts suitable for both domestic and international automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, lawn and garden, fluid power and other markets. The company has the best manufacturing facilities with more than 36,000 square feet and skilled engineers and production teams along with state of the art machining and inspection processes to bring out precision turned parts as per the clients specifications within competitive rates. The company is an expert in manufacturing customised components that are designed and manufactured to exactly suit the performance requirement of the customers. The company are experts in bringing out the CNC turned parts from 10mm to 300mm on contract manufacturing as per the specifications and drawings of the clients. They have excellent process capabilities for CNC turning, drilling, tapping, milling, sheet bending, hot forging, zinc plating, heat treatment, parts assembly, powder coating, thread rolling, vibratory and shot blasting etc using materials like stainless steel, carbon steel and alloys, bronze, brass, aluminium and copper. The company regularly machine hot forging, bar stocks and castings ensuring excellent surface finish and high precision as per clients’ specification.

Lion industries has the best of equipment list and inspection like hot forging presses, centreless grindings, band saw, thread cutting machines, milling machines, drilling and tapping machines, conventional lathe, band saw and many more along with inspection equipment like digital mitutoyo verniers, micrometer, bore gages and also Rockwell hardness testing machine, surface testing equipment, standard radius gages etc that are put to best use to ensure the quality control measures of the machines before delivering to the clients. The company puts lot of emphasis on quality control measurements right from sourcing the raw materials to production and delivering to the clients. This is the reason that the company has won the ISO certification within a short time of staring their machine manufacturing unit and follows the ISO compliant quality system that includes FMEA, PPAP, SPC, process control and also advanced quality planning.

The company invests in research and development with the employees constantly updating their knowledge about the changes happening in the industry. Lions industry also has a shipping department that packages the machine parts ensuring the cleanliness needs and protection for transportation across the globe to reach the customer in the best condition. The prices are also very much competitive and you can fill their online form to get a quote for the precision turned parts suitable for your machinery.

