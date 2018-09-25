Colorant Market is expected to reach USD 63.43 Billion by 2023

Colorant can be used as a dye or pigment attached to the binder involved in the manufacturing process. The pigment is a material that changes the color of the transmitted or reflected light resulting from the selective absorption of the wavelength. Most pigments used in the manufacture of paints, plastics, etc. These are dry dyes, usually ground into a fine powder. This powder is further added to a binder, which is a relatively colorless and neutral material that suspends the pigment and gives the required adhesion to the paints. Pigments are mainly used to dye fabrics, foods, paint, inks and other materials. There is a big difference between a pigment and a dye. A pigment is insoluble in its binder, while a dye is mainly soluble in its binder or is itself a liquid.

In the year 2018, the Global Colorant market was valued at USD 48.53 Billion, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 63.43 Billion with 5.5% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing disposable income, increased expenditure on packaged food products and fashionable garments, growing population all around the world, increasing awareness regarding health benefits of natural colors. Government is taking measures to educate farmers to enhance the output. However high cost acts as restraint of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the Colorant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. The European market is leading the market in terms of revenue and the Asia-Pacific colorants market is anticipated to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the conjecture time frame, inferable from the expanding interest for colorants in therapeutic, pharmaceutical, and sustenance and refreshments markets.

Major companies in the market are Colorant market include, DIC corporation, Dystar, BASF SE, Polyone corporation, E. I. du pont de nemours and company, Huntsman corporation, Cabot corporation, Clariant AG, Sun chemical corporation, Lanxess.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

