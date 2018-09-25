Cognitive Services Market 2018 | Industry Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2025)

Cognitive Services are a set of machine learning algorithms that Microsoft has developed to solve problems in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cognitive Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cognitive Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the cognitive services market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region has shown increased investments in the market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market.

A considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period. In North America, the cognitive services technology is effectively used for various business applications, such as market analysis, diagnosis and treatment system, safety and security management, and supply chain management.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cognitive Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: IBM,,Microsoft,,Google,,AWS,,Baidu,,Nuance Communications,,Qualcomm Technologies,,SAS,,Apple,,TCS,,Nokia,,Expert System,,Verbio Technologies,,Softweb Solutions,,Folio3 Software,,Fusion Informatics,,Inbenta,,Cognitivescale,,Ipsoft.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunication

Government and education

Manufacturing

Others

