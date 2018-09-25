Aircraft Refurbishing market grow at 6.0 % CAGR by 2026: Research Study

Research Report Insights (RRI) delivers key insights on the global aircraft market in its latest report titled ‘Aircraft Refurbishing Market by 2016–2026.’The global aircraft refurbishing market is expected to grow across the globe, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% during (2016 – 2026). Among refurbishing type, the VIP cabin refurbishing segment is expected to be one of the most profitable as the price for complete refurbishing services is quite high for this segment. Among fitting type, the retrofit segment is anticipated to hold major share in overall market in terms of value as it involves major portion of refurbishing work including designing, renovating and modify cabin interiors to give them new look. North America is estimated to dominate global market throughout the forecast period while MEA and APEJ will be the most attractive regions in term of growth in the market. the global aircraft refurbishing market, which is presently valued at a little over US$ 4 Bn, will bring in more than US$ 7.13 Bn revenues by the end of 2026

The rising number upper middle income group in APAC and MEA region along with economic integration and global immigration from between east and west will create huge opportunity for refurbishing service providers across the globe. The airline service providers are installing next generation latest equipment and light weight seats to improve their operational efficiencies. The Low Cost Carriers (LCC) are upgrading and relocating their cabin elements such as galleys, toilets, galley inserts and lavatories to install more seats while major airlines are getting interior refurbished to install premium economy class seats. In order to enhance brand identity, the airline service providers are modifying aircraft interiors with power efficient LED lighting, larger windows and comfortable seat layouts to create attractive ambience for boarding, dining and sleeping for the customers. This will create positive impact on the aircraft refurbishing market as number of aircraft getting refurbished will increase significantly.

However, new aircrafts are reliable and have less maintenance cost which may pose challenge to aircraft refurbishing market. The new aircrafts are equipped with latest technologies such as enhanced-vision system, cabin pressurization system and better fuel efficient latest engines. These factors may force potential refurbished aircraft buyer to prefer new jet. However, the economic benefit offered by refurbished planes is expected to offset the potential challenges to the market.

Segmentation analysis

On the basis of aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period. This is mainly due to growing number of low-cost airlines as they prefer narrow body aircrafts for short to medium haul routes

On the basis of refurbishing type, the VIP aircraft refurbishing segment will offer revenue generating opportunities. The rising number of wealthy people preferring to travel in aircrafts equipped with latest In Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Systems and luxurious interiors will drive the growth of this segment

The Passenger to Freighter Refurbishing is poised to show significant growth in coming years, registering CAGR of 5.8% over the forecasted period. The growth in air cargo traffic in emerging economies have created huge demand for this retrofitting option. The freighter conversion not only have economic benefits over buying new aircraft but also takes short ownership transfer time

On the basis retrofit type, IFEC System and passenger seats segment will fuel the aircraft refurbishing market across the globe. The consumer electronics manufacturers are collaborating with seat providers to efficiently integrate products into seats to reduce space and weight

Regional analysis

The major value share in global aircraft refurbishing market is held by North America accounting one third of the global revenue. In terms of CAGR, the APEJ and MEA region will witness highest growth from 2016 to 2026. The GCC countries in MEA region will be new hub for global travelers owing to its geological position. This growth in APEJ region is due to expected surge in air traffic in the region requiring capacity growth in refurbishing infrastructure of the region.

Vendor insights

The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global aircraft refurbishing market such as B/E Aerospace, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, SIA Engineering Co Ltd, Lufthansa Technik AG, JAMCO America, Jet Aviation AG etc