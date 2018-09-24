Superalloys Market Report 2018 – Carpenter Technology, Doncasters Group Limited, Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co

Superalloys Market Overview:
Global Superalloys Market is estimated to reach $9,365 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025. Superalloys are metallic alloys, exhibit exceptional mechanical strength, significant surface stability, corrosion resistance, and creep resistance at high temperature. Superalloys work at a very high temperature and force under the impact of corrosive media, high pressure & radiation. Nickel, cobalt, and iron are the base alloying elements used for the superalloys. Superalloys are widely used for applications such as aerospace, industrial gas turbine and marine turbine, automotive, military, oil & gas, electronics, and other industrial applications. Due to its widespread applications, the growth of the superalloys market is projected to boost in the coming years.
Increasing aircrafts production, rising demand from power industries, and growing use of light weight components in automotive industry are the factors driving the growth of the superalloys market. However, huge cost of base alloys may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand in developing nations might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global superalloys market is segmented on the basis of base material, application, and geography. The superalloys market is segmented by base material as nickel-based, iron-based, and cobalt-based. Further, the market is segmented by application as automotive, aerospace and military, oil & gas, industrial gas turbine and marine turbine, electronics, and other applications.
Based on geography, global superalloys market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Haynes International, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Special Metals Corporation, Aperam S.A., Carpenter Technology, Doncasters Group Limited, Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Universal Stainless, Danyang Kaixin Alloy Materials Co., Ltd, and Supreme Special Steel Pvt. Ltd., among others.
