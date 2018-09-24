Opportunities for the global phenolic insulation market to reach $1.5 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global phenolic insulation market looks promising with opportunities in building and construction, industrial, and HVAC systems. The global phenolic insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the construction of energy efficient buildings, rising concern related to greenhouse gas emissions, and excellent insulation efficiency of phenolic foam.

In this market, wall, floor, roof, ducts, and pipe are the major applications of phenolic insulation materials. Lucintel forecasts that ducts will remain the largest application and expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing requirement of higher thermal insulation and better fireproofing in buildings with a minimum thickness.

HVAC system is expected to remain the largest segment and to witness highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growing urbanization and construction activities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure spending and imposition of regulations on energy efficient buildings are leading the demand for phenolic insulation material.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of bio-based products and development of higher thermal performance products. Kingspan Group, Asahi Kasei Construction Material, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Unilin (Xtratherm), and LG Hausys are among the major suppliers for the global phenolic insulation materials.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global phenolic insulation market by end use industry, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Phenolic Insulation Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global phenolic insulation market by end use industry, application, and region as follows:

Phenolic Insulation Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

• HVAC Systems

• Building and Construction

• Industrial

• Others

Phenolic Insulation Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

• Ducts

• Pipes

• Walls

• Roofs

• Floors

• Others

Phenolic Insulation Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

• North America

− United States

• Europe

− United Kingdom

− Germany

− France

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− India

• Rest of the World

− Saudi Arab

This 193 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global phenolic insulation market by end use industry (HVAC system, building and construction, industrial, and others), application (duct, pipe, wall, roof, floor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?