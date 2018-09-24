North America Online Baby And Infant Apparel Market to Exhibit Significant CAGR till 2024

The North America online baby & infant apparel market is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2024 propelled by an increasing shift of consumer shopping from in-stores to online portals. Various factors such as lack of time, frequent offers & discounts, larger product offerings, and convenience of shipping are some of the factors boosting the e-commerce market.

Lack of time coupled with the increasing number of nuclear and single-parent families in the U.S. and Canada is expected to augment growth. As of 2016, 11% of the parent shop online daily which is expected to result in a higher conversion ratio for purchasing.

Rising fashion awareness in parents and children alike as well as the availability of small sizes in various brands is expected to augment online baby apparel market growth over the projected period. Companies such as Gap and Ralph Lauren have been introducing “Mini-Me” dresses for children depicting adult fashion, which is expected to propel market growth.

Increasing focus on expenditure on clothes coupled with a rise in the disposal of income towards this segment is expected to augment the online infant apparel market. A Clear demarcation between boys and girls post the age of one year is expected to result in higher demand for clothes. Occasions such as birthday parties, weddings, and other events have resulted in kids dressing up fashionably. Availability of a broader range of such apparel through online shopping is expected to boost the development of the online baby clothing market.

Babies up to the age of one are typically donned in unisex clothes where comfort takes priority over fashion. Post that age, girls, and boys start dressing up differently. Online shopping for toddler girls is a larger segment than of boys, as boys are bought clothes on the basis of need rather than fashion. Quick availability of clothes for this gender in the marketplace has resulted in a lower penetration of e-commerce in the segment. This trend is expected to continue over the projected period resulting in generating revenues just over USD 1 billion by 2024.

Keeping in mind the expansion of the online infant clothing market, companies such as Gap, H&M, and Macy’s have entered the competition quite early and established a strong foothold. Other companies are expected to follow suit with online portals such as Amazon holding a significant brand recognition among consumers.

Hexa Research has segmented the North America online baby & infant apparel market based on Age and Country:

Segmentation by Age, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• Infant

• Toddler Boy

• Toddler Girl

Segmentation by Country, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• U.S.

• Canada

Key players analyzed

• Carter’s Inc.

• Gap Inc.

• The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc.

• The Gymboree Corporation

• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

• Macy’s

• Diapers.com

• Amazon

• Babies”R”Us

• Ralph Laure

