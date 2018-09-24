Malaysia Power Generation Market Research Report, Size, Leading Players, Analysis, Applications, Segmentation : Ken Research

Power Generation in Malaysia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Malaysia power generation market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.The Malaysian power generation industry had total revenues of USD 12.6bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2013 and 2017.Industry production volume increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 162.3 TWh in 2017.Malaysia’s economy has grown strongly, and has resulted in increased energy demand. electricity demand per capita grew from 4,074 Kwh per capita to 4,549Kwh per capita in 2016, according to the Malaysia Energy Information Hub. Thermal generation is the primary source, although there is some hydro plants in the country.

