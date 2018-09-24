Innovative Heating Cables by HTS Global AG

HTS Global AG was founded more than 15 years ago in Switzerland by CEO Fabian de Soet. Its aim was to change the market of electric heating cables by providing heating solutions in the well-known Swiss Quality for any kind of heating application. Since the very start, HTS Global AG has come a long way and established itself on the market for heating cables. HTS Global AG has become one of the worlds leading manufacturers of self-regulating heating cables and constant wattage heating cables.

Working on a global scale, HTS Global AG has it’s headquarter in Switzerland, but also has offices in Germany as well as in the UK and the United States.

All of the technically advanced heat tracing solutions fulfill international Quality Standards for both hazardous and safe areas, says Fabian de Soet. HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide Marketing, Distribution and Customer Service for the entire heat tracing product range.

Being part of a major international private equity group enables HTS to invest in product development and innovation management without any budget restrictions.

Further Fabian de Soet says, the ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications. HTS also provides high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 degrees C.

In addition to the self-regulating cables, HTS offers Constant Wattage cables as well as a broad variety of accessories. ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications, says Fabian de Soet. ThermTrace products are always high in demand, especially from September on for the new winter season.