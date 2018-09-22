Vona Consulting becomes one of the leading China manufacturing companies

New York, (September 22, 2018) – With the ultimate aim to help U.S businesses source products from China in a better and more efficient way, Vona Consulting has been striving to cater to the requirements and preferences of more than 1000 US clients. With incessant handwork and immense dedication, Vona has become one of the leading and reliable China manufacturing companies.

Focusing on China manufacturing, the team of Vona provides global sourcing services to different types of clients. The incredible solutions churned out by this manufacturing company paves way for different businesses to overcome challenges and meet opportunities in China. Vona Consulting is registered in the US and China, with offices in New York and Ningbo, and has the required expertise that which helps in the production of plastics, wood, metal, clothing, and electronics in China.

Being a renowned and credible Chinese manufacturing company, Vona has successfully helped a huge number of clients in producing or sourcing their products in China at an average 46% less than domestic cost. This has been a huge achievement for the whole team! As one of the best Chinese manufacturers, Vona Consulting makes sure to craft the superior quality products and they are delivered to the doorsteps of the clients on time.

About Vona Consulting

To know more, visit https://www.vonaconsulting.com/

