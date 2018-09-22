Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Can Use Text In Anchored Frames

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.4, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server offers layer versioning, preflighting, email notifications and more. The new version lets users insert the contents of anchored text frames into the variable names of output files by assigning a script label to the text boxes in InDesign document.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.1.4, a feature update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The app offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version extends the functionality of the script label feature which allows users to insert text from specific frames in InDesign document directly into variable output file names. The update enables users to harness the contents of so called anchored text frames which are anchored to an insertion point in the text flow. In previous versions only regular text boxes were supported.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated Mac station and serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

-Automatic email notifications

-Layer versioning

-Run custom scripts

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

