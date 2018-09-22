Agriculture Robots Market – The Rising Demand For Food is Creating A Need For High Yield of Crops

The growing population and with it the rising demand for food is creating a need for high yield of crops. This has led to farmers seeking agriculture robots so as to enhance agricultural yield. Agriculture robots are also increasingly in demand as a growing number of people are shifting to urban areas and towards other career options. This in turn has led to a decreased workforce for agricultural sector and has impacted the agricultural industry to a great extent. Thus, with the adoption of agriculture robots, the problem of lack of human labor is conveniently managed. Additionally, these robots offer benefits such as reduced use of pesticides and chemicals as well as ability to perform in diverse range of environmental conditions.

Some of the other factors fueling the growth of the global agriculture robots market are improved efficiency and cost saving as a result of reduced usage of chemicals. The farming processes such as weeding pick and place, and spraying are some of the extensively adopted modes of corporate farming. All these factors will help propel the growth of this market in the forecast period.

While North America led in the market in 2015, it is expected that Asia Pacific will witness a rapid growth in the agriculture robots market on account of big contribution by Japan and China. Agriculture robots are increasingly being used for management of dairy and also for horticulture. This is acting as a key driver for the growth of the agriculture robots market in Asia Pacific. Players in the region are taking continuous efforts to develop and ensure product innovation which is furthering the growth of the market. The automated harvesting machine is high in demand, which is also boosting the market in the region. Driverless tractors are also leading in terms of demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The global agriculture robots market is restrained by the high investments needed for installing the robots. The maintenance of agriculture robots is also an expensive affair, deterring the adoption of these robots by farmers. The high cost of agriculture robots is especially a major issue for farmers in cost sensitive nations of emerging economies. The cost of agriculture robots is increasing with advancements in technology, making it difficult for farmers to purchase them. The use of obstacle sensors, high definition cameras, and incoming wave may enhance the features and abilities of the agriculture robots, but are also increasing the cost of these robots to a large extent. A lack of technical knowhow as to how to operate robots is deterring many farmers from investing in these devices.