IoT Monetization Market 2022 by Global Key Players, Trends, Market Size, Growth and Forecast

Market Highlights:

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global IoT Monetization Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022. The Global IoT Monetization market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

In February 2016, Amdocs, Inc. has developed IoT monetization platform to enable service provider in increasing the potential of their IoT services. Other major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, PTC, Inc., SAP SE and others has been also investing and developing IoT monetization tools & solutions which thereby is fuelling the market growth. With this platform, service providers can easily onboard the enterprises and OEM manufacturers to produce bill of consumer purchased IoT devices.

Segments for IoT Monetization Market:

Global IoT Monetization Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by End-Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics and Retail among others.

Segmentation by Deployment: On-Premise and On-Cloud among others

Key Players:

The major participants of this market are Google Inc. (U.S.), Amdocs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), General Electric Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), PTC, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

IoT Monetization Market:

The IoT Monetization can be segmented into deployment and end-users. Deployment of IoT Monetization can be done on-cloud and on-premise methods. End-user segment is categorized into healthcare, automotive, agriculture, consumer electronics and retail among others.

Market Research Analysis:

High penetration of smartphones in consumer market and high adoption of IoT technology in various end user sectors including healthcare, automotive, retail and others, is generating high revenue for IoT device manufacturers. The capability of IoT monetization in providing scalable, open & real-time data analytics and agile architectural features to the companies is supporting the IoT monetization market growth. As the growing adoption of IoT devices is continuously creating opportunities for companies to track and record consumer involvement in the offered IoT enabled products & services which is thereby supporting to estimating and analyzing monetization of the companies. Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the market and Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in IoT monetization market. Increasing digitization and growing investment in cloud-based technology by small & medium enterprises is the major reason for the incremental growth of IoT monetization in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Analysis of IoT Monetization Market:

North America is dominating the global IoT monetization market with the largest market share due to presence of large number of IoT companies in the region and growing adoption of new technology by industrial sectors to perform their routine operations and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT technology in automotive and industrial sectors in the region. Also, growing trend of digitalization in the developing countries such as India & China is fuelling the growth of IoT monetization market.

Target Audience:

IoT Device Manufacturers

Network Providers

IoT Associations and Organizations

Research & Consultancy

Government

Technology Investors

