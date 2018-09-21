GreyOrange’s Warehouse Automation Robots are Quicker to adapt to the Existing Industrial Warehouse Execution Software

Intending to scaling up the industrial production of their client businesses, Grey Orange introduces robotic goods to person based warehouse automation robots.

Before the era of industrial warehouse automation, the manually operated warehouses lacked in an efficient workload streamlining. Manually operated warehouses took a more significant time to accomplish the order fulfillment process.

With the rise in the era’s of digitization and globalization, people from the western world became familiar with goods manufactured in other countries. As a result, the market started demanding a higher volume of the industrial products. It was mandatory for the concerned industries to scale up their existing process.

It thus became the need of the hour to automate the industrial warehouses for scaling up the production level of the industries. Grey Orange through its rigorous market research and analysis came ahead with a unique solution of robotic goods to person technology. The entire team of Grey Orange worked hard on their pioneer project.

Later, the need was to incorporate the robotic goods to person technology in devices or software being used up in the industrial warehouses. The same gave rise to the introduction of Warehouse automation robots and Parcel Sorters.

The first batch of Warehouse automation robots produced at the GreyOrange’s production unit was subjected to test trial to analyze its efficiency. These robotic warehouse pickers helped in reducing the horizontal storage area of warehouses. Furthermore, with the inclusion of warehouse automation technology, industries were able to utilize the vertical space for storage of goods.

Also, the introduction of warehouse automation robots helped in emancipating the warehouse workforce for other productive tasks. This emancipation assisted the industrial entrepreneurs in reducing their burden of labor costs, waste generation, and labor injuries. Above all, it gives liberty to the industries to accomplish their order fulfillment much ahead of the actual timeframe set by the market.

Quality assurance cell is one of the indispensable parts of GreyOrange. None of the product leaves warehouse before quality assurance certification from this cell. It is a mandatory part of Grey Orange’s workflow. The quality assurance cell analyses the product from all possible perspectives. It is only after the clearance of the quality assurance test that the GreyOrange’s product marks its presence in the market.

As the first batch of Warehouse automation robots started exhibiting promising effects, GreyOrange team worked it on a commercial level. Incorporation of these robotic warehouse pickers received overwhelming responses from Grey Orange’s industrial clients. This further boosted the team’s spirit and today; GreyOrange stands as the leading exporter of Warehouse automation robots from India.

The warehouse automation technology introduced by GreyOrange received a large clientele from the western world. Rendering quality assurance certification along with the warranty and guarantee card is one of the identifying marks of GreyOrange’s reliability.

The customer-centric working methodology has lead GreyOrange from the front to clinch its desired success and reach its current position. Today, Grey Orange holds a robust brand name in both the national and international markets for their quality intact Parcel Sorters. The Parcel Sorters manufactured at Grey Orange are available in two payload variants.

In case of any technical assistance, the GreyOrange’s team is co-operative to address all your queries. You do not need to hustle with your warehouse issues after clinging with GreyOrange. Timely servicing and adequate maintenance guidance are the critical factors for the long lasting durability of Grey Orange’s warehouse innovations.

Reach GreyOrange through their online portal or via telephonic conversation to further have an elaborated detailing of their industrial products.

Address:

Greyorange

25 Kallang Avenue

#05-05, Singapore 339416

(+65) 65898380

apac@greyorange.com

http://www.greyorange.com