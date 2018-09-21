G-PMC Founder Daryl Guberman Sends Personal Message to Business Owners to Leave ANAB & IAF for More Ethical Accreditation

Many people are able to profit off of misinformation and lack of knowledge. In the case of accreditation companies the ANAB & IAF this directly benefits anti-American elements. Authority in the area Daryl Guberman is making a personal call for businesses to change their ways on YouTube.

New York, NY, USA, September 18, 2018 — It’s a fact that for a business to operate in many industries having third-party accreditation is a must. Unfortunately, in the eye of business leader, potential Senatorial candidate, and G-PMC (http://dguberman.com) founder Daryl Guberman (http://darylguberman.com), this accreditation is often obtained through working with sources that have a very serious anti-American bent. Leading these is the IAF and the ANAB, who anyone with the will to look can see have ties and even leadership from places like China, countries known for practicing radical brands of Islam, like Iran, and even North Korea. Hoping many American businesses who have been displaying the seals of the ANAB and IAF will realize the error they are committing when confronted with facts, Guberman recently released a YouTube video taking a no-holds-barred approach to the subject, titled, “Daryl Guberman’s Personal Message & Offer To ANAB & China-led IAF Accredited Businesses”.

“Why any business would want to be affiliated with an organization or organizations tied to countries who have clear ties to countries who call for the destruction of America and Israel is beyond me, as a Jewish-American businessman,” remarked Guberman. “But I do understand in many cases this is out of ignorance, so I am and will continue to educate about this. American businesses need to stand with each other and with our country especially in these trying times.”

Guberman concludes by suggesting American businesses seek to obtain and maintain their accreditation through, trusted, American-based organizations like American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) and get their quality needs in order with the help of his own G-PMC. All this ensures that a company’s funds are not going to be redirected into anti-American activities, or even to something as terrible as terrorism. All of this, in Guberman’s words, is “not a conspiracy theory”, but proven facts that can be confirmed further by any business who would like to look at the facts he has already provided or simply reach out to him for more information.

Contact Daryl Guberman at http://darylguberman.com and http://dguberman.com.

